The Executive Director for Camp Zanika has made an urgent plea for community support as a result of the closures prompted by heavy smoke from the Little Giant Fire burning near the historic youth summer camp facilities at Lake Wenatchee

Theresa Samuelson says Camp Zanika needs approximately $32,000 to meet immediate payroll expenses and more than $126, 000 to ensure the camp can reopen in the future

Samuelsen says in her 19 years with Camp Zanika, she has never experienced a summer in which wildfire smoke has affected camp operations as badly

A recent camp session ended one day early because of deteriorating smoke conditions. The next session was canceled after one day. The current has already been scrubbed because of the smoke hazards

Samuelson says canceling a camp session does not eliminate the expenses already incurred to operate or to keep Camp Zanika running until the next summer. The ongoing expenses include seasonal staff payroll, food and supplies, insurance, utilities, and other facility costs, even though campers are not present.

Samuelson says Camp Fire North Central Washington is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, but the Camp Zanika program does not have the financial reserves to ensure its future.

Community members can help Camp Zanika with a contribution to Camp Fire North Central Washington/Camp Zanika online or in person at the Camp Fire North Central Washington office.

HOW TO HELP

Donate Online: https://givebutter.com/help-save-camp-zanika-youth-coed-summer-camp-5jktx3

QR Code

QR Code for donations to Camp Zanika QR Code for donations to Camp Zanika

Call: 509-663-1609

Text to Donate: Text helpcamp to 53-555

Mail Donations:

Camp Fire North Central Washington

PO BOX 1734

Wenatchee, WA 98807

For more information,

email: campfirencw@gmail.com