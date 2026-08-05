A look at preliminary results for Washington state's primary election show good returns for many incumbents but some challengers have garnered strong support as of Tuesday's initial results

In Chelan County, the Secretary of State reported 29% voter turnout so far.

In local races, Democrat challenger Clint Strand leads incumbent Republican Shon Smith by a handful of votes in the race for Chelan County Commission. Both will advance to the general election

Sheriff Mike Morrison grabbed about 75% of the preliminary vote, but challenger Stan Langlow will advance to face his boss in November in that two-candidate race.

Former Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett had 60% of the Tuesday tally over Brandt Cappell for county auditor

Independent Sandra Arichega leads GOP incumbent county clerk Marty Young

Challenger Britni Port leads incumbent county assessor Wes Cornelius

Rick Viall has a 2 & 1/2 point lead over Doug Miller in the open race for treasurer

In Douglas County voter turnout is just 19% as of Tuesday. Sheriff Tyler Caille and Chelan County Sheriff's deputy Adam Musgrove appear to be headed to the general election, with former Quincy Police Chief Keith Siebert a distant third.

In key races like the 4th Congressional District seat held by retiring Congressman Dan Newhouse, a Trump-backed Republican Amanda McKinney leads Democrat John Duresky

In Washington's 8th District, Kim Schrier has a strong lead over Spencer Meline from Cashmere and Trinh Hah, who are separated by a handful of votes in the race to advance to the general election this fall

In the closely watched WA 12th District legislative races, GOP incumbent Mike Steele garnered 42% of the initial tally in the three-way primary on Tuesday. Democrat Maggie Adams led Republican Adam James by over 2 thousand votes, or 8 percentage points, for the runner-up position in the top two primary elections.

In the position #1 race, Democrat challenger Stacy Willoughby leads Republican incumbent Brian Burnett by about 50 votes but both will advance to November

Supreme Court races drew more attention this year with a looming decision expected on the so-called Millionaire's tax

As of Tuesday, Colleen Melody and Scott Edwards lead the Position 1 race

David Stevens has a small lead slightly over Jaimie Michelle Hawk and Mike Diaz with all three hopefuls within a few percentage points of each other.

Theo Angelis leads Dave Larson by 1 & 1/2 points in the four-way primary race for position 5

Incumbent Debra Stephens has a healthy margin over Todd Bloom for position 7

Results are preliminary and will be updated in the days ahead

For complete results, check the latest return updates for North Central Washington and statewide races at the following links:

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CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS

DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

KITTITAS COUNTY RESULTS

STATEWIDE RESULTS