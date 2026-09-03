Douglas County Shetiff Tyler Caille detailed the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection to a wildfire that killed one person and destroyed nearly two dozen homes during a news conference on Thursday.

Media gathered from across WA at the DCSO Image: Dave Bernstein Media gathered from across WA at the DCSO Image: Dave Bernstein

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Michael Yakimov of Kent was apprehended earlier this week and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail on charges of arson, manslaughter, malicious mischief, and assault.

Chelan Hills Fire suspect Michael Yakimov Image:DCSO Chelan Hills Fire suspect Michael Yakimov Image:DCSO

Caille shared the details from the investigation that was used to develop probable cause to arrest Yakimov and the identification of 5 additional suspects who are still being sought in connection to the fatal July 4th fire that destroyed 19 homes and destroyed over 100 outbuildings.

The sheriff said evidence was obtained through search warrants that indicate Yakimov and the other individuals were throwing fireworks at each other from the beds of two pickup trucks traveling side by side on Hwy 97, below. Chelan Hills Road. The fireworks ignited a brush fire that quickly spread in high winds and raced up the hillside and into McNeil Canyon

The sheriff said the use of Flock cameras and an eyewitness account helped track a suspect vehicle and led to the identification of the prime suspect, Yakimov.

Caille said detectives have identified the other suspects who are believed to be involved and urged them to come forward.

Victims' Tragic Death

New details emerged on the tragic death of the Orondo man who died while trying to flee the inferno. Caille said 69-year-old Robert Lister of Orond died when his vehicle was overrun by flames. Lister had an urn with his late wife's cremated remains in the truck along with his two dogs, who also died when he crashed in the inferno-like conditions.

Robert Lister, 69, of Orondo,WA Image: DCSO Robert Lister, 69, of Orondo,WA Image: DCSO

Caille also praised the heroic efforts of first responders, many who are volunteers and risked their lives in the firestorm with winds gusting to 50 mph.

A reward of $30,000 had been offered for information leading to arrests and convictions of those responsible, and it is proceeding.

Caille issued a statement urging the remaining individuals still being sought to turn themselves in and provided contact information for the lead detective. Isaiah Graham

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Det. Isaiah Graham with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office

igraham@co.douglas.wa.gov

(509) 668-3087