It's officially fair season, with the Grant County Fair in Moses Lake held last week and the NCW Fair opening Thursday in Waterville at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The four-day run opens August 27th at 2pm with free admission Thursday for all ages.

The weekend highlights include the FFA/4H youth livestock auction at 10am Saturday and The Big Bend Round-Up featuring PRCA Rodeo action, horse racing, and the popular Indian Relay races all weekend.

The entertainment lineup features concerts by country and pop artist Niko Moon on Thursday night and Grammy Award-nominated country singer/songwriter Walker Hayes headlining on Friday night in the grandstand.

Fair organizers are promising new carnival rides, delicious food vendors and hundreds of displays throughout the fairgrounds

According to the official website, the NCW Fair began in 1889 as the Douglas County Industrial Exposition. The Big Bend Round-Up was added shortly thereafter. In the early 1900’s, the event was known as the Waterville Potato Carnival. It became the Douglas County Fair in the 1920s and the North Central Washington District Fair in the 1940s. That name remained until 2005, when “District” was dropped from the name. But locals refer to the NCW Fair simply as "the Fair in Waterville.”

For more information, visit the fair online at NCWfair.org

Fair season rolls on with the Chelan County Fair on September 10 - 13 at the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere, WA