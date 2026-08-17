The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Buffy.

Buffy, the petite one-year-old grey tabby, is a sweetheart with an unusual health issue. She has cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), a neurological condition that gives her a wobbly gait, but it doesn’t slow down or affect her affection for people.

Many cats don't like to be held, but Buffy is happiest when she is being held, soaking up all the love and attention she can get. She’ll get busy making biscuits or massaging your arm or shoulder, purring away to her heart's content. It's as though she’s thanking you. Despite Buffy's tiny size, she has a big personality and an equally big capacity for affection. She would thrive in a home that appreciates her special way of wobbling around and is looking for a devoted companion who wants to be her chosen person.

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Buffy

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0061444007

Buffy is WVHS Pet of the Week Buffy is WVHS Pet of the Week

If you’re searching for a snuggly, loving cat who will fill your days with endless affection, Buffy is ready to wobble her way into your heart.

Find a gallery of 60 cats and kittens available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with a pet and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter