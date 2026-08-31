Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis will be resigning from office, effective September 30, 2026.

In a news release, Lewis said he is resigning for health reasons.

“This was not a decision that I made lightly. Due to health issues, I have determined that stepping away from public service at this time is the right decision for me and my family. It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of Douglas County in this role. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside so many dedicated individuals who care deeply about our community and the people we serve.”

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The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will appoint an interim prosecuting attorney to serve beginning October 1st.

The individual appointed to succeed Lewis or to be eligible for election to the office must be a qualified elector of Douglas County and admitted as an attorney of the courts by the State of Washington.

Lewis's resignation comes after he ran unopposed in the primary election in August and had advanced as a Republican Party candidate in the general election on November 3, 2026.