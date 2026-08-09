The Take A Break Cafe at 8620 Frontage Road in Dryden was the scene of a fire in the roof of the establishment on Saturday evening at approximately 9pm.

Frefighters from Chelan County Fire Districts #6 and #3 responded, and flames were visible coming from the cafe's roof, according to witnesses.

The fire was extinguished, and there were no injuries. The cafe's operators reported on their social media that there was no damage inside the restaurant, and it is open for customers with normal operating hours from 6am to 3pm.

Details on the cause of the commercial structure fire were not immediately available.