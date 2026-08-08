The Sinlahekin fire was active overnight in Red Flag Warning conditions, according to a Saturday morning briefing. There was new activity in unburned fuels well within the fire's perimeter. Ground crews have been strengthening control lines and doing mop-up works around structures.

Supervisors have also urged residents returning to the area to remain vigilant because fire conditions and evacuations could change suddenly.

Sinlahekin Fire Map Image: Central WA Fire Information Sinlahekin Fire Map Image: Central WA Fire Information

A Red Flag warning is in effect until late Saturday night. Fire danger is elevated during the hot, windy conditions, but fire weather forecasters expect the conditions to ease in the next several days.

Okanogan County Fire Evacuations Map

An in-person community meeting is scheduled at 2pm, Saturday, August 8th at Tonasket High School. A second, virtual-only community meeting will be streamed at 7pm Saturday on the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page

The Sinlahekin fire is burning 12 miles west of Tonasket, WA, and started July 26th from a lightning strike. About 1,700 personnel are assigned to the blaze