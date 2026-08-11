Over 1,000 Backpacks Handed Out After Smoke Forced Venue Change In Wenatchee
Columbia Valley Community Health pulled off its annual back-to-school community health fair event Saturday, despite a last-minute hurdle.
The event had been scheduled and promoted for weeks to be held at CVCH's East Wenatchee location, but unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke spurred a last-minute decision to move indoors to the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The event went off without a hitch and served approximately 1,100 children and their families to prepare for a successful start to the school year.
CVCH Community Outreach and Events Coordinator says school supplies were distributed to over 1,000 kids, grades K-12, including
- 1,050 backpacks
- 1,700 notebooks
- 1,250 reams of binder paper
- 1,200 pencils
- 1,000 pens
- 1,000 highlighters
- 1,000 glue sticks and thousands of additional school supplies
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Styles thanked the more than 60 volunteers who worked alongside community organizations that sponsored the event or supported the fair in other ways.
Styles said the quick decision by CVCH executives just two days in advance of the event to prioritize health and safety by finding an indoor facility allowed the event to go smoothly. Styles said the Wenatchee Convention Center agreed to accommodate CVCH on short notice and make the venue available at a discounted rate.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board approved a resolution last Friday declaring a Wildfire Smoke and Hazardous Air Quality EmergencyThe resolution urged organizations planning public events such as the CVCH Health Fair to evaluate whether activities could be conducted safely outdoors and to cancel plans or relocate to indoor locations during the prevailing poor air quality.