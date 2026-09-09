The Wenatchee detachment of the Washington State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Department conducted an emphasis patrol on State Route 2/97 over Labor Day weekend that resulted in almost 500 traffic stops and 3 DUI arrests.

The goal was designed to increase visibility, make traffic stops, and promote public safety along State Route 2/97 in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff (DCSO) Tyler Caille said in a press release that the two agencies coordinated the HiVE (High Visibility Enforcement) emphasis patrols in response to the recent spate of serious collisions on SR 2/97 in Douglas County

HiVE emphasis patrols are focused patrols conducted on a stretch of highway. Several serious collisions have occurred on SR 2/97 in Douglas County recently, including a two-vehicle head-on crash that killed five people on August 30th.

“Just a few hours into the emphasis, WSP received a report of an erratically driven

vehicle in the area and was able to make contact and arrest the driver for DUI,” said Trooper Jeremy Weber, Wenatchee WSP Public Information Officer.

“I’m grateful for our partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and their continued support for traffic safety,” said Captain Dan Richmond, WSP District Captain.

During the emphasis patrols that began Friday and continued into Tuesday morning, deputies and troopers conducted more than 495 traffic stops, resulting in 130 traffic infractions, 8 criminal citations, and 3 DUI arrests.

One DCSO deputy stopped a vehicle traveling approximately 120 miles per hour, according to a news release.

“DCSO has worked diligently over the years to participate in HiVE patrols and appreciates our continued relationship with WSP in helping provide traffic safety to the citizens and visitors traveling on Douglas County roadways,” said Sheriff Tyler Caille. “Traffic safety is a shared responsibility, and increased enforcement helps remind drivers that their choices behind the wheel have life-changing impacts.”