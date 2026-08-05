Sleepy Driver Causes 2 Vehicle Crash Near Orondo

Sleepy Driver Causes 2 Vehicle Crash Near Orondo

Washington State Patrol

US Highway 2 and 97 has reopened at Orondo after a two-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday afternoon about 12:45pm

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports Noah Fogelstrom, a 19-year-old from Entiat, fell asleep at the wheel, and his small car crossed the centerline, sideswiping a construction truck driven by 62-year-old Shebbley Weddle of Rochester, WA.

Fogelstrom suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The truck driver (Weddle) was not hurt, and both drivers were the sole occupants and were wearing seatbelts. Fogelstrom is facing a 2nd-degree negligent driving charge but the WSP says impairment was not a factor

Motorists traveling between Chelan and Wenatchee were detoured onto US 97A on the west side of the Columbia River for several hours while the accident scene was cleared.

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Filed Under: #washington state patrol
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