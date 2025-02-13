Washington state is ranked as 4th in the nation in a recent survey of the number of roundabouts.

Roundabouts are relatively new in the Wenatchee Valley and the traffic control measures have had plenty of detractors.

Did you know a traffic circle is different from a roundabout? The difference is based on the actual design (SEE GRAPHIC BELOW)

Traffic circles have the entry approach at a right angle and sometimes include a stop sign at the approach. A roundabout is a series of crossing intersections with vehicles entering after a gentle angle.

An example of traffic circles would be the series found on 1st Street in Wenatchee between Chelan Ave. and Miller Street.

The best example in the Wenatchee area of a roundabout is the multi-lane intersection at Easy Street and US2 in North Wenatchee.

The traffic circles on 1st Street are intended to slow traffic on the main thoroughfare. They were installed after neighbors complaints about speeding drivers.

The roundabout at US2 and Easy Street is designed to move large volumes of vehicles efficiently.

There are others around the region, including US97A at the entrance to the Stemilt Fruit facilities in Olds Station.

Many of the so-called roundabouts in Wenatchee or East Wenatchee are actually traffic circles in design but we are universally calling them roundabouts.

I get the feeling the public is more accepting of these traffic control changes but there is still an underlying resentment by many. Which brings me to my point; should the Wenatchee area be nicknamed "Roundaboutchee"

