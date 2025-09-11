The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community to an ongoing scam involving phone calls to residents that try to impersonate the department's chief, Ryan Moody, and make fraudulent threats of an arrest warrant.

The scammer will typically claim that there is an outstanding arrest warrant for an individual for failure to report for jury duty

The victim of the scam is pressured to make an immediate payment to avoid arrest.

The scammer will often try to arrange payment through a Bitcoin machine.

The Sheriff’s Office will never demand payment or request sensitive personal information over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call like this, hang up immediately and contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office directly at 509-667-6851 to verify the claim.