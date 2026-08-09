Two passengers in a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on I-90 were killed Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported a two-vehicle head-on crash occurred about 7 miles west of George, WA, at approximately 2:35pm.

Location of fatal crash on I-90 Image: WSP Location of fatal crash on I-90 Image: WSP

WSP's incident report indicated a 2020 model Dodge Charger was travelling east in the westbound lane of I-90 near MP 143 and collided with a westbound 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe towing a boat.

The driver of the Charger, 24-year-old Brayan Reyes Alvarez from Seattle, was transported to Quincy Hospital. Passengers 23-year-old Yesenia Acosta-Delgado, hometown unknown, and an unidentified 23-year-old Tacoma woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. The Tacoma victim's name has not been released pending notification of family. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Alvarez was charged with vehicular homicide.

The occupants in the Tahoe were identified as William E. Tomalin, 71, and Catherine M. Tomalin, 70, both of Kent, WA, and were treated at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

WSP says drugs or alcohol were factors, and the cause was driver impairment.

Traffic was slowed at the scene for approximately 7 hours for the fatal crash investigation.