Two Injured, Including DUI Driver Who Caused I-90 Crash Near Cle Elum, Troopers Say

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County early Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate-90 about two miles west of Cle Elum, when a station wagon driven by 31-year-old Casandra L. Bodnar of Ellensburg went off the roadway, struck a guardrail, crossed the center median, and struck an oncoming SUV driven by 36-year-old Logan S. Thomas of Selah.

Thomas was injured in the collision and transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg for treatment, while Bodnar was also injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers say Bodnar was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was cited for DUI with other charges potentially pending.

The wreck slowed early morning traffic in both directions of the freeway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

