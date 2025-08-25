An Okanogan County man has injuries following a single-vehicle crash near the summit of Loup Loup Pass on Saturday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:15 p.m. on State Route 20 about 15 miles west of Okanogan when 49-year-old Juan Pacheco of Omak lost control of his sedan, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Pacheco was wearing a seatbelt but suffered serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Troopers say Pacheco was intoxicated when the crash occurred, and DUI charges against him are pending.