Two Sedro-Woolley women were injured in a crash early Sunday on State Route 20 in Okanogan County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the vehicle driven by the women was traveling westbound when it left the roadway shortly before 6am, hitting two small trees and a barbed wire fence before stopping in the grass.

The driver, 50-year-old Allison Pater, was taken to Mid Valley Hospital and is suspected of driving under the influence. Her passenger, 53-year-old Bobbi Whitlow, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Both women were wearing seatbelts. The car was totaled. The crash remains under investigation.