A 24-year-old Dayton man died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Washtucna after failing to stop at a stop sign.

State Patrol Troopers responded just after 11 a.m. to Marcellus Road at State Route 26.

Investigators say Matthew Cunnington was heading southbound in a pickup when he failed to stop at the intersection and struck a westbound semi with a trailer.

Cunnington died at the scene. The semi driver, 39-year-old Manuel Diaz of Yakima, was not injured.

Both vehicles and the trailer were totaled.

It has not been determined if impairment was a factor and the accident remains under investigation.