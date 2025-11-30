Troopers: Speed, Wintry Roads Behind Fatal Republic Crash
State troopers say an elderly driver died over the weekend in single vehicle rollover accident.
According to the WSP, 78-year-old Fay Norris of Republic was traveling westbound on SR20 just outside of Republic when she lost control and rolled the vehicle, coming to rest off the roadway.
Troopers say she was travelling to fast for the wintery conditions and was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
