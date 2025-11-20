Washtucna Man Jailed For Alleged Illegal Discharging Of Firearms

An Adams County man has been arrested after police say he illegally discharged at least one firearm in the town of Washtucna.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of North Main Street at just after 1 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 16.

When they arrived at the location, deputies questioned several people at a residence who all appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and ultimately established enough probable cause to arrest one of them.

Twenty-four-year-old Efrain Acuna was booked into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of endangering others by aiming or discharging at firearm.

Investigators say a subsequent search of Acuna's home turned up multiple firearms which were matched shell casings found at the scene of his alleged crimes.