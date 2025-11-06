The WSP says an 18-year-old North Bend man was killed in a late-night crash on I-90 Wednesday, about a mile east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

Troopers say Conner Nugent was heading west around 10:30 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup, rolled, hit a barrier, and came to rest partly in the right lane. Moments later, his truck was hit by a westbound semi driven by 26-year-old Salas Bernardino of Umatilla.

Troopers say Nugent died at the scene, but it’s not yet clear whether he died before or after the semi collided with his vehicle. Nugent was not wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, and the crash remains under investigation.