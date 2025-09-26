This weekend, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission will join agencies in Oregon and Idaho for a multistate emphasis patrol called One More Stop, held in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd.

Trooper Gadd was killed March 2, 2024, when an impaired driver traveling more than 100 mph struck his patrol car on I-5 north of Marysville. Moments earlier, he had radioed his detachment that he would meet them for a break after making “one more stop.”

In the same spirit of his dedication to traffic safety, officers across Washington and neighboring states will conduct emphasis patrols this weekend, targeting impaired and dangerous drivers.

The effort highlights the shared mission of reducing serious crashes and saving lives on the region’s highways.