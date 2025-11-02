A 64-year-old pedestrian, Annette Gorr of Brewster, was struck and killed Saturday night while walking in the northbound lane of State Route 97, about five miles east of Brewster, for reasons that remain unclear.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a northbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Anselmo Morales-Enriquez attempted to avoid Gorr but struck her in the roadway.

Gorr came to rest in the northbound lane, and Morales-Enriquez pulled over to the shoulder.

While Gorr was still in the road, a second northbound vehicle also hit her and fled the scene.

A third vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Jeremy Liberty of Easton, also struck Gorr.

Liberty continued northbound but was later located by law enforcement. The Washington State Patrol is still searching for the second vehicle involved, and the incident remains under investigation.