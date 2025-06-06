An Entiat man who was cited for DUI in a three vehicle collision Friday, May 30th, has died as a result of his injuries.

The Washington State Patrol says 37-year old Darren Reyes died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he was airlifted after the crash.

Troopers say the wreck occurred when Reyes crossed the centerline below the Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A, south of Chelan.

The investigation revealed Reyes crossed the centerline near MP 225 and hic SUV struck a vehicle driven by 35-year old Auburn, WA resident Dmytro Pavlus. Reyes' SUV was then struck by the vehicle 35 year-old Juvenal Gomez of Chelan was driving.

Reyes and the two surviving drivers were all wearing seatbelts.

Both men were treated at Lake Chelan Community Hospital