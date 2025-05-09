A frightened woman reported a suspicious encounter with what appeared to be a State Trooper or Sheriff's Deputy trying to make a traffic stop. Her actions led to the arrest of a Spokane man for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The woman reported the incidents occurred Thursday evening near Leavenworth about 6:40pm on the Chumstick Highway and a second time near Dryden.

Trooper Jeremy Weber say the Washington State Patrol received a call from an unidentified woman who reported a male driver of an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria overtook her on the Chumstick highway by flashing a red and blue light bar mounted in the dash area. As the woman pulled over, the driver of a sliver colored Crown Victoria passed by but approached from behind again, approximately 10 miles later on Eastbound US 2 near Dryden.

She provided a photograph of the vehicle and it's temporary license placard to a Moses Lake area State Trooper who pulled the suspect vehicle over about 45 minutes later on White Trail Road, approximately five miles outside of Quincy.

The male driver, 62 year old Ronald Cowin of Spokane, WA allowed Troopers to search his vehicle and was arrested without incident and charged with Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail.

Suspect's Ford Crown Victoria Image: WSP

Contents of the suspect vehicle included a pistol and other items Image: WSP

Rifle found in the suspect's vehicle Image: WSP

The Washington State Patrol notes incidents of police impersonation are rare and if a motorist suspects it is not a commissioned police officer involved, stay calm and do not try to flee.

Weber suggests a suspicious driver should activate their vehicle's flashers and if possible, drive at or below the speed limit to a secure, public, and well-lit

area.

Call 911 immediately to report your location and describe the vehicle attempting to pull you over. The 911 operator can verify if the attempted stop is legitimate. Don't stop or exit your vehicle until the 911 operator can confirm you are being pulled over by a real officer of the law.

If the 911 dispatcher cannot confirm you are being pulled over by law enforcement

officer, stay on the line, ask for police assistance, and drive carefully to a safe location such as a local police department or fire station.

If the stop is legitimate, pull over at a safe and calmly explain the reasons for your actions to the officer.