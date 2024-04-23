Monday Night Amber Alert Connected to Tri-Cities Double Homicide

People in North Central Washington receiving an Amber Alert on their phones Monday night were being informed about a child abduction connected to a double homicide in the Tri-Cities.

A former Yakima police officer is believed to have taken his one-year-old daughter after reportedly killing two people, one of them outside Wiley Elementary School in West Richland.

No students were injured.

The Washington State Patrol says the two victims were the man's ex-wife and girlfriend. It's unclear which woman was killed at the school. The other shooting took place at the suspect's home.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Elias Huizar, who is believed to be heading to Mexico with the child.

Huizar is 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen in a 2009 silver Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745.

Huizar is a former Yakima Police Officer who served from 2013-2022 and was charged with the sexual assault of a teen back in February.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police believe he will commit more violent crimes.

Anybody spotting Huizar is asked to call 911 and refer to the West Richland homicide case.

Wiley Elementary School went into lockdown at about 3:20 pm Monday, shortly after the shooting.

The Tri-Cities Herald reports Huizar's ex-wife Amber Rodriguez filed last Friday for a change in custody for their two sons, ages 5 and 9.

The Herald reports Rodriguez is listed on Wiley Elementary’s website as a paraeducator. It is unclear where the other two children are.