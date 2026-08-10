Dawson, Big Dog With A Big Heart, Needs His Forever Home In Wenatchee

Dawson, Big Dog With A Big Heart, Needs His Forever Home In Wenatchee

Dawson is the WVHS pet of the week

Dawson, a handsome, large mixed-breed dog with an even bigger heart, is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS)

He is a sweet, affectionate dog who is looking for a family to call his very own, and he’s ready to be your loyal companion. Dawson loves spending time with his people playing fetch, showing you his favorite toys, or relaxing with a chew at your side. If you’re looking for a dog who’s always up for long walks, weekend outings, or settling down with you for a cozy evening together, then Dawson is your boy.

Dawson is ready to find a family that will give him the love, stability, and companionship he deserves. He’ll offer plenty of tail wags, loyal friendship, and endless love in return. Consider making Dawson the newest member of your family.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR THE ANNUAL WENATCHEE VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER GALA

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Meet DAWSON

  • Dog Breed: Large Mixed Breed
  • Age: 3 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0061308969
Dawson is waiting for adoption at WVHS
Dawson is waiting for adoption at WVHS

If you’re ready to meet Dawson, you can arrange a doggie date to meet him.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with a pet and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

  • 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
  • Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Phone: (509) 662-9577

Jenny's Hope Annual Super Pet Adoption Event

Jenny's Hope13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event took place on April 27, 2024 at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Multiple animal shelters and rescues come together to get adoptable dogs, cats, and other animals into their forever homes.

Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope

Filed Under: pet adoption, wenatchee valley humane society
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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