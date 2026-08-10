Dawson, a handsome, large mixed-breed dog with an even bigger heart, is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS)

He is a sweet, affectionate dog who is looking for a family to call his very own, and he’s ready to be your loyal companion. Dawson loves spending time with his people playing fetch, showing you his favorite toys, or relaxing with a chew at your side. If you’re looking for a dog who’s always up for long walks, weekend outings, or settling down with you for a cozy evening together, then Dawson is your boy.

Dawson is ready to find a family that will give him the love, stability, and companionship he deserves. He’ll offer plenty of tail wags, loyal friendship, and endless love in return. Consider making Dawson the newest member of your family.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR THE ANNUAL WENATCHEE VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER GALA

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Meet DAWSON

Dog Breed: Large Mixed Breed

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0061308969

Dawson is waiting for adoption at WVHS Dawson is waiting for adoption at WVHS

If you’re ready to meet Dawson, you can arrange a doggie date to meet him.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with a pet and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577