A really fun event every summer attracts owners of vintage RVs from around the Northwest who like to display their classic trailers from a bygone era.

Kind of like a classic car show for RVs.

The 11th Annual Nile Valley Rally is a weekend gathering of actual vintage trailer owners August 13 - 16, 2026, on Chinook Pass, WA. On Saturday, August 15th, the vintage RV owners offer free tours to the public and a look inside their pride and joys. The free tours are from 9am to 12 noon at Jim Sprick Park along the Naches River

This year’s theme is "The Tacky Tourist" in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. Visitors are encouraged to dress like a "tacky tourist" and wear loud shirts, garish sunglasses, and whatever else that has a tacky tourist vibe.

About 50 vintage trailers have been opened to the public to tour at past rallies. Sorry, no dogs are allowed inside these beautiful retro campers, and all dogs must be on a leash in the campground.

Why A Tour Of Vintage RVs?

Vintage RVs are a popular category on Airbnb with glamping options available to rent, but some campers like to use them for their original purpose: recreating in the great outdoors with some classic retro style.

The vibe of a vintage RV, circa the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, is so popular that some RV manufacturers are selling models with a retro look and decor. There are companies that specialize in refurbishing old trailer hulks into gleaming throwbacks with all the modern touches.

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Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

Nile Valley Rally Facebook Nile Valley Rally Facebook

If you want to go:

Vintage RV owners can register to attend HERE

Jim Sprick Park is on Chinook Pass, northwest of Yakima at 13680 State Route 410, in Naches, WA

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