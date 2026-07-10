The Moses Lake School District settled its lawsuit against Design West Architects (Design West) for its alleged errors in constructing the new Groff Elementary School.

The district will receive $1.85 million after it asserted that Design West made professional errors and omissions in constructing the school.

Groff is the district's newest school building, opening in 2022. However, it has been closed since March 2025 over structural safety concerns, including an incident in which the district said one person was electrocuted on campus. Approximately 500 students have been shuffled to other district schools.

The district asserted that Design West made professional errors and omissions, with claims against the project's general contractor, Fowler General Construction, for defects.

This settlement represents an important step forward for our District and our community,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “Receiving $1.85 million will help offset the remediation costs at Groff while allowing us to remain focused on what matters: providing safe, high-quality learning and working environments for our students and staff. We appreciate the collaborative efforts that made this resolution possible and remain committed to being good stewards of our taxpayers’ investment.”

Design West told the district it is eager to see Groff Elementary School reopened to Moses Lake School District staff and students.

The district will continue pursuing its remaining claims against other parties involved in the project, including the project's general contractor Fowler General Construction Inc.

The district said Groff Elementary is scheduled to reopen for the upcoming school year.