95-Year-Old Malaga Man Dies After April SR-17 Collision
A Malaga man involved in an April collision on State Route 17 south of Moses Lake has died.
Washington State Patrol said it happened April 21 at around 10:45 a.m. when the driver of an SUV, 95-year-old Neil Fulwiler of Malaga, pulled off on the southbound shoulder of SR-17.
Shortly after, Fulwiler attempted to re-enter traffic, when the driver of a sports car, 51-year-old Michele Razey of Quincy, struck the side of Fulwiler's vehicle.
Troopers say Fulwiler was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, and died on June 3 while en route to hospice. His passenger, 84-year-old Ruth Wahl of Malaga, was injured and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. Razey was life-flighted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Troopers say Fulwiler's failure to yield caused the accident, and there were no drugs or alcohol involved.
Collectable Cars VS. Semi Accident
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