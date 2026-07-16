A human trafficking enforcement operation in Ellensburg last weekend resulted in the arrests of 16 men and connected three women with victim advocacy services instead of jail, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives, with assistance from the Ellensburg Police Department, conducted the operation to reduce the commercial sexual exploitation of vulnerable people while identifying potential victims of trafficking and connecting them with support services.

Authorities said the Sheriff's Office partnered with ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services to provide immediate assistance to women contacted during the operation. ASPEN offers emergency safe housing, counseling, legal advocacy and other resources designed to help people leave exploitative situations and begin recovery.

According to investigators, the 16 men were arrested for patronizing a prostitute after arriving at a prearranged meeting location intending to pay for sex with a person they believed was a 19-year-old woman. Officials said they had actually been communicating with an undercover detective.

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Deputies seized cash and other evidence related to the planned encounters. Those who were not facing additional charges were booked administratively and released pending future court proceedings.

Authorities said three women also arrived intending to exchange sex for money. Rather than being arrested, they were referred to an ASPEN victim advocate, who offered services, resources and alternatives to commercial sex. Investigators said some of the women also provided information that has led to ongoing investigations.

The Sheriff's Office said the operation was intended to address both the demand for commercial sex and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, emphasizing a victim-centered approach while holding offenders accountable.

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-962-7525 or email sheriff.office@co.kittitas.wa.us. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting "HELP" to 233733. Anyone witnessing an immediate emergency should call 911.