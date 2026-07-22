Kennewick Father Accused of Kidnapping Daughter Turns Himself In
The man accused of kidnapping his daughter from Kennewick has been arrested.
The Kennewick Police Department said 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch turned himself in to the Department of Corrections in Kennewick at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Susmilch was wanted on allegations of second-degree assault — domestic violence, an aggravating circumstances allegation, first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment with a threat to kill.
The arrest comes after Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for his four-year-old daughter Grace Susmilch around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. She was found safe just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Pasco.
The Benton County Prosecutor's Office sought an arrest warrant for Susmilch early Tuesday. A judge approved the warrant, and after he surrendered himself, Susmilch was booked into the Benton County Jail on that warrant, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant.
Missing Persons in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson