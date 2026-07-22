Kennewick Father Accused of Kidnapping Daughter Turns Himself In

Kennewick Father Accused of Kidnapping Daughter Turns Himself In

photo credit: Washington State Patrol

The man accused of kidnapping his daughter from Kennewick has been arrested.

The Kennewick Police Department said 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch turned himself in to the Department of Corrections in Kennewick at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Susmilch was wanted on allegations of second-degree assault — domestic violence, an aggravating circumstances allegation, first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment with a threat to kill.

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The arrest comes after Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for his four-year-old daughter Grace Susmilch around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. She was found safe just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Pasco.

The Benton County Prosecutor's Office sought an arrest warrant for Susmilch early Tuesday. A judge approved the warrant, and after he surrendered himself, Susmilch was booked into the Benton County Jail on that warrant, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: amber alert, crime
Categories: KPQ News

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