The man accused of kidnapping his daughter from Kennewick has been arrested.

The Kennewick Police Department said 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch turned himself in to the Department of Corrections in Kennewick at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Susmilch was wanted on allegations of second-degree assault — domestic violence, an aggravating circumstances allegation, first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment with a threat to kill.

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The arrest comes after Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for his four-year-old daughter Grace Susmilch around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. She was found safe just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Pasco.

The Benton County Prosecutor's Office sought an arrest warrant for Susmilch early Tuesday. A judge approved the warrant, and after he surrendered himself, Susmilch was booked into the Benton County Jail on that warrant, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant.