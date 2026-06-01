A suspect is in custody, and another remains at large following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Kittitas County.

Investigators Link Suspect to Vehicle Thefts

READ MORE: Kittitas County Deputies Seek Help Identifying Car Theft Suspects

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 22-year-old Elinta Lorenzo Miller of Renton, who is allegedly connected to a series of thefts last month, including a pair of sedans. Investigators also recovered one of the vehicles.

Pursuit Begins Near Snoqualmie Pass

Deputies say the pursuit happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, eastbound over Snoqualmie Pass. Ellensburg police officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled, and officers lost contact. Roughly 30 minutes later, deputies located the stolen car and two men near University Way and Chestnut Street in Ellensburg. The vehicle fled again, prompting another pursuit.

Suspects Throw Fire Extinguishers at Deputies

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During the pursuit, both suspects reportedly threw fire extinguishers from the vehicle at deputies and discharged additional extinguishers, attempting to obstruct deputies' vision.

Spike Strips End Vehicle Chase

Washington State Patrol troopers deployed spike strips just west of Ellensburg, disabling the car, which veered through the median and into the eastbound lanes. Both suspects reportedly bailed and continued fleeing on foot.

Officials say the suspects jumped over the guardrail and into the Yakima River. Ellensburg police launched a drone, located Miller in the brush, and took him into custody.

Police were unable to locate the second suspect, and he remains at large.

Investigators recovered a loaded short-barreled AR-15-style rifle, a bag containing additional loaded magazines, a suppressor believed to be unregistered.

Authorities Continue Search for Second Suspect

Officials believe the remaining suspect has ties to Kittitas County and may seek shelter in the area. Police advise residents west of Ellensburg to ensure homes, outbuildings, and especially vehicles are secure.

Authorities say anyone who sees the suspect should not approach and call 911 right away.