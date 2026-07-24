Two women were injured Wednesday after a passenger car was struck by a pickup at the intersection of Number 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. The two women in the passenger car were trapped inside and had to be removed by Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue crews.

The passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while the driver was taken there by ambulance. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

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The driver and passengers in the pickup were not injured.

The crash also brought down power lines, and portions of both roads were closed for several hours while deputies investigated, vehicles were removed and utility crews restored power.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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