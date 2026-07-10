A Moses Lake man is in custody after police arrested him today (Friday) in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

The Moses Lake Police Department says detectives arrested 30-year-old Christopher A. Burns on July 10 following an investigation into child sexual abuse.

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Burns was booked into the Grant County Jail on three counts of first-degree rape of a child. Police say the investigation remains active and involves a juvenile victim.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case, or who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact the Moses Lake Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.