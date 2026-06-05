Police in Moses Lake arrested an Everett woman after she reportedly committed two separate thefts from a convenience store.

Everett Woman Arrested in Moses Lake Robbery Case

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The Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to a report of theft at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store in the 1200 block of Pioneer Way. Police determined 52-year-old Kristine Reneau committed two separate thefts from the store and allegedly used force against a store employee who attempted to stop her during both incidents.

Customer Detains Suspect After Moses Lake Store Assault

During the first theft, police say Reneau attempted to strike a store clerk and threatened her. During the second incident, Reneau reportedly damaged merchandise inside the store and threw items at an employee.

While the second incident occurred, a man entered the store and intervened to stop the assault and property damage. Authorities say Reneau then assaulted the man before he wrestled her to the ground and detained her until officers arrived.

The store clerk was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Moses Lake Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

Police arrested Reneau for two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, and one count of malicious mischief.