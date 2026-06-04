Police in Grant County seized firearms and methamphetamine while serving search warrants on two properties Thursday as part of an ongoing firearms and narcotics investigation.

Multi-Agency Search Warrant Operation

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The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team assisted the Moses Lake Street Crimes Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in executing warrants at a rural property near Road 10 NE and Road N.4 NE, as well as a residence in the 2100 block of Beaumont Drive in Moses Lake.

Firearms and Meth Found at Residence

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Investigators say they found three firearms and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine at the Beaumont Drive residence.

Beaumont Drive Residents Detained

Several people at the Beaumont Drive residence were detained during the operation, according to authorities.

Suspect Not Located, Investigation Ongoing

Police did not locate the primary suspect at either property, and officials did not specify if there were arrests related to that individual had been made as of Thursday.

Authorities say the investigation remains active.