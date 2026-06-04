Police in Grant County arrested a Moses Lake man Wednesday in connection with child rape allegations.

Victim Disclosure Prompted Investigation

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Major Crimes Detectives arrested 18-year-old Hunter Gray. The investigation began last month after the victim disclosed the alleged assaults to a trusted adult.

Detectives Cite Social Media Communications

Investigators say there was inappropriate social media communication between Gray and the child victim before the alleged assaults occurred.

Detectives searched for Gray on Wednesday and arrested him during a traffic stop in Moses Lake. He is charged with second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this case to call 509-762-1160.

Resources Available for Sexual Assault Victims

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, help is available. In Grant and Adams counties, call New Hope at 888-560-6027. You can also reach their services by contacting the police.