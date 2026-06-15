Two Teens Stabbed During Party In Moses Lake, Police Searching For Suspects

Police in Grant County are investigating after a weekend stabbing left two teenagers injured.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 14000 block of Road 8 Northeast in Moses Lake, following reports of a disturbance.

Deputies arrived at the scene to discover two youths, ages 15 and 16, with suffering from several stab wounds.

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They were both transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment.

Sheriff's officals say the teens were stabbed during a large gathering of celebration involving many youths and young adults, but haven't said if the they might have stabbed each other or if there are other suspects being sought.

The Sheriff's Office was also unable to expand on the nature of the boys' injuries and added their current medical status was not known.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the incident and trying to identify a suspect(s).