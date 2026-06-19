Grant County Man Arrested After Standoff With Deputies Near Moses Lake

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he staged a brief standoff with police at his residence near Moses Lake on Thursday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 11 a.m. when deputies attempted to arrest 49-year-old David Leyda in the 7000 block of Clink Road after discovering he was wanted on a felony warrant for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

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Leyda reportedly entered a camper trailer and refused to exit when deputies advised him to do so.

The Sheriff's Office says its Tactical Response Team was called to the scene and Leyda remained inside the camper for over two hours before finally exiting and giving himself up to deputies.

He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for the outstanding warrant.