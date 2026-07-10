McNeil Canyon Road has opened and all evacuation alerts have been lifted on the Chelan Hills Fire in Douglas County

Firefighters have contained the fire as of Friday at 9,861 acres

The road was closed when the deadly blaze raced through the area in high winds on July 4th. One person died in their vehicle trying to escape and 25 residences plus dozens of outbuildings were destroyed or damaged

County commissioners urged caution as residents return to the area. Utility crews will be working to restore infrastructure, construction crews will be present, and insurance company representatives are working in the affected area.

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There are dangers in the burned areas, including damaged or melted septic tank lids and covers. Fire-damaged trees may be at risk of falling. Ash, debris, and other hazards may not be obscured.

The Chelan Hills Fire Resource Page will be updated with recovery information. Douglas County Solid Waste will be offering guidance and resources for the disposal of burned vehicles, fire debris, and other cleanup materials.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused, and a criminal investigation to find those responsible is now underway, with the Sheriff's Office offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any suspects.

The probe is looking into whether the blaze was sparked from intentional, reckless use of fireworks along U.S. Highway 97 in the early morning hours of the 4th of July.