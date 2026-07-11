The Seattle Seahawks and the estate of late owner Paul Allen have announced an investor group, which includes a San Francisco 49ers minority owner, Vinod Khosla, has agreed to purchase the Hawks from the Paul G. Allen estate.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Saturday that the sale is for an NFL-record $9.6 billion. Terms of the deal were not released.

Khosla, 71, was born in India and is a billionaire entrepreneur, venture capitalist, founder of Khosla Ventures, and a co-founder of Sun Microsystems.

Khosla Ventures is based in Menlo Park, CA, and managed approximately $15 billion in assets in 2021.

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Seattle Sports reports the Khosla family will take over as controlling owner of the team. If NFL owners approve the sale, Vinod Khosla would have to divest his ownership share with the 49ers.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere,” Vinod Khosla said in a release from the Seahawks.