The Little Giant Fire, burning 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth in the Chiwawa River drainage. grew significantly on Friday. Fire officials expect significant additional growth of several thousand acres on Saturday

The fire is 16,800+ acres, according to perimeter maps on the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and Watch Duty

Officials with a U.S. Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team say the blaze has grown from just under 7,600 acres as of Friday. The containment level is zero as of July 25th. It was sparked by a lightning strike last Wednesday.

Work continues along the Community Protection Line (6300 Rd) towards Twin Lakes and Chiwawa Ridge with the removal of vegetation. At Huckleberry Flats a crew is engaging in structure protection and removing fuels. The Trinity mine site has been prepared for structural protection.

EVACUATION ORDERS

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuations remain in place from Trinity to Chikamin Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 6210)

LEVEL 2 (GET SET) alerts have been extended from Chikamin Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 6210) to Twin Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6209)

LEVEL 1 (GET READY) now begins at Twin Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6209) but still ends at Alder Creek (Forest Service Road 6208)

EVACUATION MAP FROM CHELAN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

CLICK for the Latest Chelan County Emergency Management Evacuations

The Dirty Face Fire between Fish Lake and Twin Lakes has been contained at 2 acres.