Thousands More Acres Expected To Burn As Red Flag Warning Hits The Region
The Little Giant Fire, burning 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth in the Chiwawa River drainage. grew significantly on Friday. Fire officials expect significant additional growth of several thousand acres on Saturday
The fire is 16,800+ acres, according to perimeter maps on the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and Watch Duty
Officials with a U.S. Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team say the blaze has grown from just under 7,600 acres as of Friday. The containment level is zero as of July 25th. It was sparked by a lightning strike last Wednesday.
Work continues along the Community Protection Line (6300 Rd) towards Twin Lakes and Chiwawa Ridge with the removal of vegetation. At Huckleberry Flats a crew is engaging in structure protection and removing fuels. The Trinity mine site has been prepared for structural protection.
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The Dirty Face Fire between Fish Lake and Twin Lakes has been contained at 2 acres.