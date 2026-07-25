Due to a decrease in the need for shelter services and the need to respond to other emergencies, the Red Cross is preparing to close the shelter. Everyone who has sought assistance will continue to receive support and work with the Red Cross as recovery efforts continue.

ORIGINAL POST

The Railroad Fire burning in Grant County has reached 5,442 acres as of Saturday morning with 0% containment, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team assigned to the fire.

The blaze is burning near Beverly, Washington, and is moving east along Saddle Mountain and Lower Crab Creek.

The fire supervisors report the blaze stayed within its perimeter with minimal fire activity overnight. On Saturday, crews will strengthen existing control lines on the perimeter and add more control lines around the perimeter. Crews will be securing lines and mopping up around structures on Saturday in Beverly and Schwana.

Fire forecasts call for temperatures in the upper 80s and winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph, which could lead to rapid fire growth. Residents should expect to see spots of smoke in the fire area. Large columns of smoke outside of the fire area should be reported to 911.