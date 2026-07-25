Railroad Fire Burns 5442 Acres Near Beverly With Zero Containment
UPDATE: 3PM July 25th
7/25/26 3:16pm
- Railroad fire evacuation levels were reduced to Level 2 for Beverly, Schwana and Lower Crab Creek Area, about 7 miles east of HWY 243.
- Smyrna reduced to Level 1.
- Morrison St to 24 SW and Rd R SW to Rd O SW north of 24 SW remain at Level 1.
Due to a decrease in the need for shelter services and the need to respond to other emergencies, the Red Cross is preparing to close the shelter. Everyone who has sought assistance will continue to receive support and work with the Red Cross as recovery efforts continue.
ORIGINAL POST
The Railroad Fire burning in Grant County has reached 5,442 acres as of Saturday morning with 0% containment, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team assigned to the fire.
The blaze is burning near Beverly, Washington, and is moving east along Saddle Mountain and Lower Crab Creek.
The fire supervisors report the blaze stayed within its perimeter with minimal fire activity overnight. On Saturday, crews will strengthen existing control lines on the perimeter and add more control lines around the perimeter. Crews will be securing lines and mopping up around structures on Saturday in Beverly and Schwana.
Fire forecasts call for temperatures in the upper 80s and winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph, which could lead to rapid fire growth. Residents should expect to see spots of smoke in the fire area. Large columns of smoke outside of the fire area should be reported to 911.
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The Railroad Fire started Wednesday, and the cause is unknown. Seven residences have been destroyed, and there are no reports of injuries.
Closures and Evacuation Levels:
LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders are in effect for all of Beverly, the town of Schwana, and residences along Lower Crab Creek Road to 7 miles east near SR243.
LEVEL 2: (GET SET) alerts are up on Lower Crab Creek from the 7-mile mark to and including the community of Smyrna.
LEVEL 1: (GET READY) advisories are in place for SR243 from Morrison St in Schwana south to Road 24-SW and Road O SW between Road R at the peaks down to Road 24 SW, extending 5 miles east.
Crab Creek Road is closed from Schwana to Smyrna.
For updated information on the evacuations and road closures, please visit the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff