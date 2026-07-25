The Kaiser Canyon Fire near Nespelem, WA, has grown to 110,345 acres with 13% containment as of July 25th.

Fire supervisors reported higher temperatures, winds, and low humidity have contributed to active fire behavior along the north and east sides of the fire. Despite the continued challenges in similar conditions Friday, crews were able to limit the spread of the fire.

Today, firefighters will face Red Flag warning conditions that are in effect for today as extreme fire weather continues. The southern edge of the fire is shifting to monitoring status as the fire line is secured. Resources will be repositioned to cover the priority areas of safety, communities, homes, and other at-risk concerns along the north and east sides of the fire and the Kartar, Nespelem, Owhi Lake, and Kellar areas.

Night shift resources will continue planned operations with structure protection crews assessing properties and protection strategies. Initial attack resources are also ready to respond to any new fire starts.

Weather & Fire Behavior:

Significant winds are forecast Saturday with a dry cold front. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph will occasionally gust to 35 mph. The warm temperatures and low humidity will also add critical fire weather conditions. Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday, with afternoon wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph. There is a possibility for high winds on Tuesday. and could contribute to spot fires ahead of the main fire. Widespread unhealthy air quality is expected today and tomorrow for communities on the Colville Reservation and along the Okanogan River Valley, San Poil Valley, and Columbia River Valley. N95 masks are available at the library in Omak.

UPDATE: Kaiser Canyon Fire, Omak, WA. Columbia River Road OPEN as of Saturday morning at 9am. Kartar Road remains CLOSED. State Route 155 remains CLOSED between Park City Loop Road north of Nespelem to Hailey Creek Road south of Omak due to an active fire along the roadway, rolling rocks, and dangerous trees south of Disautel Summit and the Level 3 evacuation area from Coyote Creek to Hailey Creek Road.

EVACUATION MAPS FOR KAISER CANYON FIRE