We are in the dog days of summer, and the seasonal closure of the Wenatchee City pool affords dog owners the opportunity to bring their pets for a fun swim and play session before the pool is drained.

The City of Wenatchee and Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will host a Doggie Paddle & Swim event this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. The Wenatche City Pool is located at 220 Fuller Street.

There is a $5.50 fee for dogs registered outside city limits and a discounted $5 charge for Wenatchee residents' dogs. Owners must show proof of their pet's rabies vaccination status, and a limited number of free rabies vaccines will be available.

Dog handlers must be at least 16 years of age for their dog to participate.

The event is sponsored by Pets and People Outdoors and Nick McLean Real Estate Group

Meet The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week