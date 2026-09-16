East Wenatchee City Council member Taylor Stimmel has resigned his seat after one year, citing time commitments necessary for outside responsibilities behind his decision to step down.

Taylor Stimmel Image: City of East Wenatchee Taylor Stimmel Image: City of East Wenatchee

Stimmel's resignation was announced at the Tuesday night council meeting and is the second council departure this month.

Longtime council member Shayne Magdoff announced her decision to resign for health reasons, effective September 1st.

The council must now formalize the application process for the two seats.

Stimmel was appointed last September to serve the remainder of former council member Mark Botello's term through the end of 2027