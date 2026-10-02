Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) is reporting that a bat was found outside a home in Chelan County and has been tested positive for rabies this week

CDHD says a human and their pet had direct contact with the bat and were referred to medical providers. for treatment.

With the discovery. the health district is reminding the public to avoid contact with wildlife, particularly bats, as they can carry rabies, a fatal disease in both people and animals

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Rabies can be treated with prompt medical care before symptoms develop. The rabies virus is found in an infected animal’s saliva and brain tissue. It is usually spread to people by animal bites or scratches.

CDHD advises the public not to touch or handle bats or other wild animals directly, even if they are dead. If you find a bat on the ground or in your home, do not pick it up, and instruct children not to touch or handle bats or other wild animals. If you find a bat in your living space, call the Chelan-Douglas Health District to help determine if the bat needs to be tested for rabies. Never handle a bat with bare hands, and only capture bats that have had direct contact by a person or pet so it can be tested.

Further instruction is available on the health district website