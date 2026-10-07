A twenty-year-old Bridgeport man who was wanted for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting was arrested Tuesday along with two juvenile males in East Wenatchee.

Douglas County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision that damaged a

Douglas PUD power box in the 2800 block of N. Baker Avenue. The collision resulted in a localized power outage.

Witnesses reported three individuals fled the vehicle on foot and were located

in the 100 block of 27th Street NW by several deputies, East Wenatchee Police Department officers, and Washington State troopers.

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After confirming the three males were involved in the vehicle collision and were not injured, deputies identified the adult suspect as 20-year-old Alexander Flores-Aguilar of Bridgeport. Flores-Aguilar had active felony warrants from Okanogan County for 1st Degree Attempted Murder and a misdemeanor warrant for Malicious Mischief in Douglas County. Deputies also recovered two firearms and a suspected

illegal controlled substance in his backpack.

Flores-Aguilar was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on the outstanding warrants for two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm—1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 16-year-old juvenile male, who was the driver of the vehicle, had an active misdemeanor warrant for driving without a valid license or identification. He was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center for Hit and Run and his outstanding warrant. A third male, identified as a juvenile was released without any charges.