The Wenatchee Veterans Day observance is set for Wednesday, Nov. 11th with a breakfast, a parade, and a BBQ at the Pybus Public Market

The free breakfast will be served to all veterans on Wednesday morning from 8am to 10am at Amerian Legion Post 10, located at 208 North Wenatchee Avenue. Family members are welcome by donation.

The parade starts at Wells Fargo Bank and heads south on Chelan Avenue, arriving at Memorial Park for an 11am ceremony featuring a 21-gun military salute and the playing of taps. The route proceeds east on Orondo Avenue and north on Mission Street, returning to the Wells Fargo staging area.

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American Legion organizer Dan Heimbeck says all veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade, and there will be transportation provided down the route for those needing assistance.

Heimbeck also invites groups or individuals wishing to march to stage for the parade at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot at 301 North Chelan Avenue by 10:30am. No pre-registration is necessary.

The public is also invited to a community BBQ to honor service members from noon until 3pm at the Pybus Public Market.

Sara Simonson, Douglas County Veterans Services Officer and a VFW chaplain, says a special VIP section will be set up for all vets and their families. Artwork by local school kids honoring veterans will be displayed. There will also be information on Veterans services available through the Chelan and Douglas County Veterans Services offices